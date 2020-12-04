Shop Local and Help Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Children’s Miracle Network is doing a Christmas Campaign called “Christmas is for Miracles”. This is a campaign through the Holiday Season to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network. We have partnered with local businesses during these 4 weeks to encourage the community to shop and support these businesses, as they are spreading cheer and giving back to Children’s Miracle Network and helping LOCAL kids.

The following business have partnered with us:

Goodin’s Jewelry (Dollars for Diamonds, giving a $1 per diamond sold to CMN)

Brushed with Art (% to CMN from their Grab and Go Art Bags)

CB Boutique (all proceeds from Character Photos to CMN and selling CMN Balloons)

Purpose and Passion Boutique ($10 to CMN for every ABLE Bag sold)

Top Notch Outfitters (% of sales)

Tortoise and The Hair Salon (% of sales during Christmas season)

Auto Clean Car Wash (% of Package Car Wash’s sold)

Walmart at 1-27 and Georgia (raising funds at the door, bucket Campaign)

Street Toyota (donation to CMN)

CD Sports (donation box at register, donate when you shop)

Nothing Bundt Cakes and Bubbas Restaurant are giving 10% of their sales on Saturday December 5th to CMN.

Buff’s Restaurant in Canyon is giving 10% of their sales on Saturday December 19th to CMN.

For more information on CMN Amarillo click here.