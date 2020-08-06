Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food continues to help families during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR / KCIT) – Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food said as of Thursday, August 8, they will have given out 70,000 free kids lunches.

The restaurant has been providing food to families since the pandemic began, but owner Tremaine Brown said he can not take all of the credit.

“It’s not me alone it’s patrons of the restaurant and family and friends and people from all over the Amarillo community even those who have moved away have made this possible,” Brown explained.

Brown said he makes it a point to help out where he can, especially right before school.

“We’d be cutting kids’ hair and doing hairdos and having a festive time since the guidelines of the pandemic don’t allow for that we still need to figure out a way where we can help those in need, and there is a need,” Brown stated.

For those families who have those needs, Brown said they will do what they can with the help of volunteers in our our area.

“It really makes me feel good but we really should be part of the panhandle spirit,” Brown said.

On August 29, the restaurant will be giving out school supplies and ask that people consider donating if they are able to.