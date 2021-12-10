Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food accepting donations for annual Christmas Toy Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Christmas season is in full swing and Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food is getting into the Christmas spirit with “Shi Lee’s 9th Annual Toy Drive.”

According to Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, individuals can bring their donations to 8 locations around town and to Shi Lee’s, located at 1213 SW 3rd.



Courtesy: Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food

Owner Tremaine Brown, said that the toy drive has given around 400,00 toys and explained that they visit local hospitals, The Ronald McDonald House, Martha’s Home, and The Salvation Army, on Christmas day and deliver gifts around the Texas Panhandle.