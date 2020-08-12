Shi Lee’s Barbeque and Soul Food Cafe taking donations for the upcoming school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the midst of the pandemic, there is nothing better than seeing those give back to help people in need.

Shi Lee’s Barbeque and Soul Food Cafe has been busy doing just that since COVID-19 hit in March and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Shi Lee’s co-owner Tremaine Brown has built his establishments name on giving back to the community.

Every summer Brown and partners host a series of events to get children prepared for school by holding a hair cut fundraiser at Bones Hooks Park or a water bash.

Because of the pandemic, Brown has had to change his strategy this year. Since March Shi Lee’s has handed out over 70,000 lunches to families that need it.

“When those kids weren’t going back to school we knew there would be a shortage of meals those kids were receiving by staying at home,” Brown said. “We knew they weren’t getting nutritious meals that the school provides, so we stepped up.”

Now, his current project, along with the American Citizens Form and other groups are collecting school supplies for the upcoming year as well as valuable essentials like masks and hand sanitizer.

“Hopefully with this school supply drive will be another opportunity for Amarillo and its citizens to step up,” Brown said. “It can show love for one another.”

Brown’s school supply drive is Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Black Historical Cultural Center at 901 N. Hayden.

For anyone that wants to help donate school supplies, they are encouraged to drop off at donatations at Shi Lee’s Barbeque and Soul Food Cafe at 1213 SW 3rd Street. Or check out Shi Lee’s or Tremaine Brown’s Facebook page.

