Sherman County now in burn ban due to critical fire danger

News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sherman County Emergency Management said as of March 9 Sherman County is in a burn ban.

Emergency management said Wednesday will be critical fire weather day with extensive critical conditions and high top end wind gust potential.

According to Emergency management, if the 50-60 mph wind gust potential is realized on Wednesday, arcing power lines could be an issue leading to fire starts.

Emergency management officials believe we could continue to see a critical risk into tomorrow.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss