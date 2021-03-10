Sherman County now in burn ban due to critical fire danger

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sherman County Emergency Management said as of March 9 Sherman County is in a burn ban.
Emergency management said Wednesday will be critical fire weather day with extensive critical conditions and high top end wind gust potential.
According to Emergency management, if the 50-60 mph wind gust potential is realized on Wednesday, arcing power lines could be an issue leading to fire starts.
Emergency management officials believe we could continue to see a critical risk into tomorrow.
