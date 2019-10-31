1  of  5
Shelters announce extended hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the cold weather the Salvation Army, Faith City Mission, and Guyon Saunders Resource Center are joining forces.

At a press conference today, the three groups announced they will be extending their hours.

The Salvation Army will now be open from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Between those times, Faith City Mission and Guyon Saunders will be open for people who are without homes to find shelter from the cold.

The Guyon Saunders Resource Center has also extended its hours.

