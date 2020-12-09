Shelter-in-place order issued after explosion at West Virginia chemical plant

BELLE, W.Va. (NewsNation Now) — A shelter-in-place order was issued after an explosion at a chemical plant southeast of Charleston, West Virginia.

The explosion was at Chemours Chemical Plant in Belle, West Virginia, according to Kanawha County officials.

The shelter-in-place order is for a two-mile radius around the plant, NewsNation affiliate WOWK-TV reported.

A photo shared with NewsNation showed large flames visible.

In a statement, Kanawha County said it opened its emergency operations center.

This is a developing story.

Correction: The article has been updated to reflect this explosion happened in West Virginia.