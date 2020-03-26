Shelby County confirms first case of COVID-19, East Texas up to 35

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County announced its first case of coronavirus Thursday afternoon in a statement released by Judge Allison Harbison.

A few minutes ago, I was notified by the Department of State Health Services that a Shelby County resident has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Department of State Health Services is in the process of doing their follow-up investigation of close contacts of the patient. Judge Harbison

It is the 35th case of COVID-19 in East Texas and there remains one confirmed death.

Harbison said that the patient is under further evaluation and is investigating close contacts of the patient. It was not released whether it was believed to be community spread or travel-related.

The judge also referred Deep East Texans to a call center in Nacogdoches County they could contact if they were experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. That number can be reached at 936-468-4787.

Gregg County is the only local jurisdiction to issue a county-wide, mandatory shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus. Longview ISD announced on Thursday they would be extending their campus closure until April 9 to comply with the mandate.

Smith County, which currently has roughly two-thirds of East Texas cases, does not have a mandatory order and Judge Nathaniel Moran said he only would as a “last resort.”

There have been 18 confirmed deaths throughout the state from COVID-19 and nearly 1,500 cases.

Here is Judge Harbison’s full statement:

A few minutes ago, I was notified by the Department of State Health Services that a Shelby County resident has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Department of State Health Services is in the process of doing their follow-up investigation of close contacts of the patient.

I urge everyone to stay the course and continue doing what we have been doing for the last couple of weeks; Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer often, practice social distancing, clean and disinfect surfaces that you use regularly.

I feel we should remain vigilant, take this crisis seriously, and follow the previous guidelines that have been provided.

For your convenience there is a COVID-19 Nacogdoches County Call Center where you may call if you are experiencing these symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

For screening and triage only; individuals who meet the testing criteria will be sent to a mobile testing site. The number is 936-468-4787

If you are experiencing these symptoms please do not report to an ER or physician’s office.

I want to thank the media for helping get information out to the public. I want to thank Nacogdoches County for this testing resource.

Be kind, Be smart, Stay safe, Be well!!