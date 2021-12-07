‘She was upset with her order’: Woman charged for allegedly firing gun in Wendy’s drive-thru

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 37-year-old Ohio woman accused of firing shots in a fast food lane never ended up getting her dinner Friday. Instead, she was served with a felony weapons charge and an order to stay away from Wendy’s.

Tia Taylor was arrested after she allegedly fired at least three gunshots in the Wendy’s drive-thru lane.

“From our understanding, she was upset with her order, “ said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “She felt it was taking too long and she had some choice words for the staff, letting them know her order better be right. The manager heard her swearing at the staff members. He then told her she would not be served and to leave the lane. She was upset with that and she then fired three rounds. One hit the sign.”



A police officer was nearby and heard the gunshots. No one was injured.

Taylor appeared in court Monday. Her bond was set at $25,000 and her case was sent to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. It will be up to the grand jurors to determine if she should be indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm.

As a condition of her bond, the judge ordered her to stay away from the restaurant and to not carry a firearm.

“The whole incident is just disgusting, this level of carelessness and recklessness,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “In my 26 years here, this is just one of the craziest things I can recall happening. This shooting could have led to any level of horrible outcomes.”