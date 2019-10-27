Sharing Hope Ministry hosts 19th annual Christmas in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 19th annual Christmas in October Gift and Craft Show kicked off Saturday, October 26.

The Amarillo Civic Center was filled with people getting in the holiday spirit and knocking out some early Christmas shopping.

Though it’s still October, Sharing Hope Ministry is already bringing Christmas cheer to the high plains area.

“Definitely a Christmas spirit in here we’ve got Christmas music going, there’s lights up, there are decorations it’s just a great opportunity to come and get some of that Christmas spirit,” Stevi Larson, Special Projects Coordinator, explained.

That Christmas spirit isn’t just brought out by the colorful decorations but the willingness to give back to others.

One vendor says giving back is what the holidays are all about.

“We really love getting out and seeing the people especially when we’re doing something like this that’s in support of a good cause,” Woody Williams, Owner of Smiling Coyote Farm, said.

Sharing Hope Ministry offers free services to women in correctional facilities or battling addiction.

“What we do is send the life recovery bible and bible studies to women who are incarcerated and in rehab across the united states,” Larson said.

All admission prices go towards providing those free services so people visiting are encouraged to shop around.

“You’ve got to have a plan for Christmas otherwise you don’t want to caught being stressed out buying gifts so we like to give the community an opportunity to get some of that Christmas shopping done early,” Larson said.

With over 95 different vendors at this year’s event, you’re bound to find something you like.

“We have some handmade croatia items, we’ve got boutique clothing, and we’ve got some knife guys out here…just a lot of different things,” Larson stated.

The event will continue tomorrow from 10 am to 3 pm.

Admission is only five dollars and children under 12 get in for free.