Shampoo Myths

HOUSTON – There are a lot of myths about ingredients that are in our beauty products. Are sulfates and parabens safe? What are their purposes?

Sulfate-free — paraben-free. It’s marketed as being better for your health but what does it really mean?

Doctors say sulfates are safe to use – or not – its only real purpose is creating sudsy foam.

While Master Stylist Trey Gillen from Maison Luisant says they’re only detrimental to your hair color.

Trey Gillen says, “A high end line that says they have sulfates, but their using a more refined sulfate can still be better for you then some sulfate free shampoos that are using a very low grade sulfate free product.”

Many people with color-treated hair know to avoid sulfates in shampoo.

But what most people don’t know to be looking for is sodium chloride but he says people with a keratin straightener especially need to beware of this ingredient.

Gillen says, “People will say ‘oh I’m going on vacation’. I’m like do not get in salt water, you’ll pull it out just like a sulfate will.” /// If it says sodium chloride that means that there’s salt in your product, and it’s usually just a thickening agent.”

He says while all of this can protect your investment in your hair, the real safety concern is with parabens.

Gillen says, “So parabens are the preservatives that are in most skin care products and we’re tending to lean towards taking them out of the products. It’s just a preservative that’s a good thing, but it also can cause skin irritations. It’s also been found… parabens have been found in certain types of cancerous tumors as well as certain types of cancer such as breast cancer.”

So when you see something marketed as being free of sulfates and preservatives it’s mostly for the health of your hair.

Some people believe the real health threat to our bodies lies with parabens.