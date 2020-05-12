Severe Weather Updates | May 11, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday at the Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, the city talked about the impact that the coronavirus is having on our community, but they also talked about a new treatment coming to the area.

At the briefing, Dr.Scott Milton, the Amarillo Health Authority, spoke about Amarillo receiving Remdesivir, an anti-viral medication that has some activity against COVID-19.