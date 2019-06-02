News

Severe Weather Updates: June 2, 2019

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 01:57 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:58 PM CDT

Sunny afternoon weather will give way to more showers and thunderstorms later this evening.

Storms could be severe overnight tonight leading to damaging wind gusts and large hail throughout the region.

Flooding will also be a concern after Saturday night's flooding events.

