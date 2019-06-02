Severe Weather Updates: June 2, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LIVE

Sunny afternoon weather will give way to more showers and thunderstorms later this evening.

Storms could be severe overnight tonight leading to damaging wind gusts and large hail throughout the region.

Flooding will also be a concern after Saturday night's flooding events.