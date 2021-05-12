Severe weather hits the Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON (CW39) On the show this morning we showed you some video of severe weather pushing through Deep South Texas.

Meteorologist Christopher Ramirez from our sister station in Harlingen TX in the Rio Grande Valley talks details with CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger.

Heavy wind, damage, and storm lightning all resulted from that hovering northwest front that was developing over the last couple of days. As for the timing of the storm it was around between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM this morning when the brunt severity followed through.

The main issue was the winds with 60 plus mile an hour wind gusts. Another issue was the resulting wind damage.

A lightning show along with heavy winds and sideways rain happened all across the Valley.

Pictures and footage were also sent into the Harlingen station where the wild wind bent metal of one storage shed. Heavy winds were strong enough to completely blow a carport completely across the roadway with 70 to 80 mile an hour wind gusts as they were rolling through this morning. Some down trees also remain on roadways.

Major flooding also impacted the Mercedes area. If anyone reading this is from the Valley, you know it floods down there.

Several people remain without power so it’s still quite a messy morning in the Valley area. That resulted in the storms that carried over the early morning hours.

Since the storm struck very early morning, it was clearer by sunrise hours, and safer for the morning commute around the Harlingen area.