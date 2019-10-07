Severe Flu Season On The Horizon

Experts warn early signs indicate the upcoming flu season could see a record number of cases.

(NBC News) Scientists trying to forecast how bad our flu season might be look first at countries below the equator.

“In the United States we draw a lot of data from South America because they hit their winter before we do,” explains Dr. Holly Phillips.

They’re warning this season could be especially dangerous.

The winter that just finished hitting Australia resulted in the worst flu season in that country’s history.

They recorded four times as many cases as the year before.

The flu that circulated in the United States last year ran from October to May.

Experts say that’s a good reason to get your vaccine now.

