September Amarillo Area Teachers On The Rise Winners Announced

The United Family® and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the group of educators to be honored for the month of September for the 2018-2019 Amarillo Teachers On The Rise program. Each educator was honored in a presentation at their school last Friday.

Laura Bow of Happy Elementary (Happy ISD)

Jamie Beekmann of Borger Middle School (Borger ISD)

Whitney Jones of Panhandle High School (Panhandle ISD)

Winning teachers each receive a $100 gift card to United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos, as well as a $100 VISA gift card. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 VISA gift card.

“We are excited to recognize these three outstanding teachers for their contributions to our schools and community,” said Mary Myers, communications and community relations manager for The United Family. “Teachers play a pivotal role in the education and development of our community’s future leaders and the Teachers On The Rise program provides an opportunity to reward those who go above and beyond.”



Three Lubbock teachers – one elementary, middle school and high school – will be named Teachers On The Rise every month during the school year. To nominate a teacher, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com and explain why your teacher(s) deserve special recognition.