Charlene Childers gets 28 years for New York double homicide

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Before sentencing Judge Daniel Barrett called the murders of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn the most tragic he has ever seen.

Charlene Childers, 26, was sentenced to 28 years in state prison Thursday for the deaths of her ex-boyfriend 28-year-old Joshua Niles and his girlfriend 24-year-old Amber Washburn.

She pleaded guilty in April to first-degree manslaughter. Niles and Washburn were shot in the driveway of their home in Sodus, NY.

Overwhelmed with emotion their families also had the opportunity to speak directly to Childers.

“You met and held my son,” said Nicole Gunkel, Niles’ sister. “Something my brother did not get to do. You took the chance from my son to meet his aunt and uncle.”

“You act like you had nothing to do with it,” said Barbra Niles, Niles’ mother. “You sit in our home, go to my son and Amber’s funeral service.”

Childers told the families she was sorry and she regrets what she did.

“I know for the family it will never be enough,” said Asst. District Attorney Christine Callanan. “It won’t bring back the children and it won’t give the children their parents back.”

“All that there can be is an attempt at redemption,” said Rome Canzano, Childers’ attorney.