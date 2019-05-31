Sensor-packed glove next big thing in AI tech

Whether it’s a tennis ball or a soda can, humans can easily adjust their grip on objects.

And now, new technology is giving robots the same ability.

Researchers at MIT developing a glove that can teach artificial intelligence how to identify objects through touch.

Packed with hundreds of sensors, the glove will help computers hold onto everyday items such as an apple or an egg.

Over the years, scientists have struggled to design robotic hands that can grasp things without destroying them.

Now, this product may be the solution to improving the motor skills of artificial intelligence.

And at just 10 dollars, the glove is a reasonably priced invention in a mostly expensive industry.

Experts say this is a huge step in creating robots that can perform the same tasks as humans can.

