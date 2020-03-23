Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Mexican music blared outside clothing and dollar stores on El Paso Street on Friday, but that failed to lift the impending sense of doom among merchants and shoppers.

"They say sometimes the cure is worse than the disease," said Jose Luis Carbajal, an El Paso resident who regularly visits his elderly aunt in Juarez, Mexico. "A lot of business will close and we will not be able to see our families once they shut the border."