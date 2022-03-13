WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Saturday.

Sen. Cornyn made the following remarks to the media after the meeting with Judge Jackson.

“Certainly she’s well-qualified by virtue of her experience and her credentials, and the real question is going to be: does she view this as a judicial role or just another political branch of government? That’s really to me the essence of what we ought to be looking at. It’s not the judge’s job to say what the ultimate result is going to be, but rather to provide a fair process by which these cases are decided,” said Sen. Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn added, “I promised her that we would not have any of the Kavanaugh-like circus. It should be a dignified and civil procedure.”