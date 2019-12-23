Senate candidate Sema Hernandez campaigns on issues ‘other candidates will not touch’

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – Sema Hernandez surprised a lot of people the last time she was on the ballot.

Hernandez ran in the 2018 Democratic Senate primary against Beto O’Rourke. She pulled in close to a quarter of the vote, despite spending very little money in the race.

Now, Hernandez will be back on the ballot. She’s one of 12 Democrats in the field for the 2020 U.S. Senate nomination.

Hernandez says she’s a mother of four and calls herself a working-class candidate. “I’m a daughter of immigrants. I’ve worked in the fields. I know what it’s like to live under oppressive conditions and policy violence,” she said.

In an interview for the State of Texas politics program, Hernandez talked about her support for policies like Medicare for all and the Green New Deal. Hernandez says she’s a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. She says she’s ready for attacks from Republicans for that membership, should she win the nomination.

“I welcome their hatred. I welcome their criticism. I welcome it all,” Hernandez said.

“I’m running to end the systemic poverty, systemic racism, and the ecological devastation that is brought on by policy violence, 40 years of neoliberal policy violence,” Hernandez explained. “If that means putting me on their radar as a socialist for representing the working class, then so be it.”