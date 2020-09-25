Sen. Cornyn supports bill for highway that would go from Mexico to Canada

Washington — Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn voiced his support for a new bill that would start a Ports-to-Plains Trade passage from Laredo to Amarillo, stopping along the way in Del Rio, Midland-Odessa, San Angelo, and Lubbock.

The proposed divided highway would start in Mexico and continue through West Texas to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, and ultimately end up north through Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

Sen. Cornyn said, “Texas is already the largest state exporter of goods, and adding an artery connecting us to Mexico and Canada will mean better access to markets for Texas farmers, ranchers, and producers. I look forward to working with my colleagues representing states all along the Ports-to-Plains Corridor to bring this plan to fruition.”

