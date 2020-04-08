Sen. Bernie Sanders ending presidential campaign, Biden the presumptive nominee

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (KETK/AP) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, once the clear frontrunner in the Democratic race for president, will be suspending his campaign on Wednesday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Sanders led the way through January and much of February, but collapsed after a strong showing by Joe Biden in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.

The Biden campaign was helped by many candidates dropping out at the elventh hour before Super Tuesday, clearing the way for Biden to gather more moderate votes.

Sanders dropout leaves Biden as the likely nominee come November to challenge President Trump for the White House.

Biden, at age 77, and Trump, at age 73, would be the oldest combined opponents to run for the White House. Whoever wins would also be the oldest person ever elected president in American history.