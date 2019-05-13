Selfies make scientists more trust worthy

Like so many of us, many scientists use social media.

It's a way for them to communicate about their research, and to let a broad audience know about their scientific discoveries.

But now scholars are asking - do people trust the scientists who show up in their social media feeds?

Researchers at Louisiana State University, the University of Delaware, the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Toronto looked into that question.

They say when people see selfies posted by scientists - but not images of scientific objects - it boosts the perception the scientists are both competent and warm.

The viewers see the scientists as 'everyday' people with 'normal' interests.

The research says this may cause viewers to re-think stereotypes about scientists.