Second suspect arrested in last week’s Chase Bank robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A second suspect in last week’s robbery of the Chase Bank has been arrested.

According to Amarillo Police, Andrew Montes, 30, was arrested for the federal charge of Bank Robbery.

Alejandro Chavarria, 21, was also arrested on that charge last week.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21.

Police said a man came in and handed a clerk a note asking for money. The note said he had a weapon, but he did not show one.

Police said the man did not get any money and left on foot out of the back door.

Chavarria was found hiding in the area after a short foot chase.

Both Chavarria and Montes were booked into the Randall County jail.

