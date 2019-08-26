Second Public Meeting Set for Zoning Code Revision Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo will hold its second public meeting on the Zoning Code Revision Project on Tuesday (Aug. 27) at 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Downtown Public Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.

The meeting will be an opportunity for residents to hear a presentation on the draft assessment, to learn about the project, ask questions and provide feedback. To review and download the assessment document, go to https://bit.ly/2Pjw454.

The city adopted a new comprehensive plan in 2010, and is undertaking a revision of its Zoning Ordinance and related regulations, including provisions for signs, subdivision, manufactured homes and RV parks, landmarks and historic preservation and airport height hazards.

The revisions will implement policies and recommendations of the Amarillo Comprehensive Plan, modernize and simplify the ordinance and update regulations based on community input. The revised Zoning Ordinance will reflect current and anticipated market and neighborhood conditions and incorporate best practices for development regulation.

The city is working with White & Smith Planning and Law Group and Kendig Keast Collaborative to conduct a comprehensive review, analysis and rewrite of the Zoning Ordinance and development-related regulations.

The process will take place in three discrete modules: Zoning, Development Standards, and Administrative Procedures. Public input will be received on each module over the next 12-15 months. The Zoning Ordinance Revision is anticipated to take 20 months, from May 2019 through December 2020.

For more information contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.