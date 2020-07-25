Second Lady Karen Pence discusses initiative to prevent veteran suicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Second Lady Karen Pence spent the afternoon discussing suicide prevention in Indianapolis while Vice President Mike Pence spent his day leading conversations on safely reopening schools.

She’s leading a national campaign called REACH. It’s part of the White House’s focus on veteran suicide. Their data shows an average of 132 people take their own lives every day and the rate is even higher for veterans.

Mrs. Pence sat down with sister station WXIN to talk about a special initiative REACH is bringing to Central Indiana.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help available at any time. Reach out to 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is staffed 24-7 and ready to take your calls. It’s also completely anonymous.