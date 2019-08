New research from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute shows a growing number of middle- and high-school students are being exposed to secondhand aerosols from e-cigarettes.

(NBC NEWS) – More teens are being exposed to secondhand aerosols from e-cigarettes.

Researchers studied four years of data from a national survey involving over 76,000 middle- and high-school students.

Nearly a third said they were exposed to vaping aerosols last year. An increase of about 30-percent compared with the previous three years.

Experts say vaping aerosols contain a variety of chemicals including nicotine and heavy metals.