Second confirmed COVID-19 case in Gray County

AMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Gray County.
The City of Pampa and Gray County said they were given that notification at 6:30 p.m. by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Officials said the case is community-related and the patient is quarantined in their home.
Yesterday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed a correctional officer at the Jordan Unit in Pampa tested positive for COVID-19.
It has not been made clear if the case reported by TDCJ is one of the confirmed cases reported by Pampa or Gray County officials.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:30 p.m. on April 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|8
|0
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|2
|0
|0
|Donley
|3
|0
|0
|Gray
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|0
|0
|Oldham
|2
|1
|0
|Potter
|21
|0
|0
|Randall
|21
|0
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|74
|1
|2