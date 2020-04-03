Second confirmed COVID-19 case in Gray County

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Gray County.

The City of Pampa and Gray County said they were given that notification at 6:30 p.m. by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials said the case is community-related and the patient is quarantined in their home.

Yesterday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed a correctional officer at the Jordan Unit in Pampa tested positive for COVID-19.

It has not been made clear if the case reported by TDCJ is one of the confirmed cases reported by Pampa or Gray County officials.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:30 p.m. on April 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Castro800
Curry600
Deaf Smith200
Donley300
Gray200
Moore600
Oldham210
Potter2100
Randall2102
Roosevelt100
Swisher100
Texas100
TOTAL7412

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss