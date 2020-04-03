Second confirmed COVID-19 case in Gray County

AMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Gray County.

The City of Pampa and Gray County said they were given that notification at 6:30 p.m. by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials said the case is community-related and the patient is quarantined in their home.

Yesterday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed a correctional officer at the Jordan Unit in Pampa tested positive for COVID-19.

It has not been made clear if the case reported by TDCJ is one of the confirmed cases reported by Pampa or Gray County officials.