Second annual Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Golf Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wounded warriors from across Texas spent the day in Amarillo playing golf for a good cause.

For the second year in a row, Amarillo hosted the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Golf Tournament.

The mission is to give back to those who have served. More than two dozen veterans and more than a hundred local golfers participated.

“We started pretty much at the height of the war in Afghanistan and in Iraq. So it’s been a real challenge, but a real pleasure to be able to help these wounded warriors, especially in the State of Texas,” said Founder of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, Dick Goetz.

Last year, the foundation was able to help more than 40 warrior families with money raised from events like these.

Our own Andy Justus participated in the tournament.