Seasonal Sunday ahead

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal Saturday with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with strong winds as well but a clear sky overall later on in our day. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a few storms and showers developing in our northeastern counties moving towards our northwestern counties, with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s once more. For Monday will will be mostly clear with highs getting close to the mid 70’s until Tuesday when a cold front moves in dropping our temperatures into the 60’s with a chance of scattered thunderstorms continuing into early morning hours on Wednesday. Wednesday we will return to the low 70’s but breezy. Thursday will be mild with highs in the 80’s and mostly sunny until another front on Friday cools us down to the 70’s, as we enter the weekend in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Have a great week!