Sears Holdings is likely to reveal today whether it will consider a deal to keep the company alive.

The retailer received an acquisition offer that would keep more than 400 stores open and 50,000 employees working.

Without a deal, liquidation appears almost certain.

Sears, once known for its iconic catalogs, has steadily lost its customers to online competition.

The company, which at one time had 3,000 locations, has closed hundreds of stores since filing for bankruptcy protection.