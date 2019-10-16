UPDATE: Search called off in Borger

UPDATE 4:32 P.M.:

According to the Borger Police Department, the search has been called off.

ORIGINAL:

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A search is underway in Borger for a man who fled from Texas DPS on foot, that according to the Borger Police Department.

Borger PD and the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the search.

Currently, officials have a perimeter set up in the area behind Allsup’s in Buena Vista.

We will have more information once is it made available to us.

