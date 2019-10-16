UPDATE: Search called off in Borger

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image Courtesy: Borger Police Department / Facebook

UPDATE 4:32 P.M.:

According to the Borger Police Department, the search has been called off.

ORIGINAL:

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A search is underway in Borger for a man who fled from Texas DPS on foot, that according to the Borger Police Department.

Borger PD and the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the search.

Currently, officials have a perimeter set up in the area behind Allsup’s in Buena Vista.

We will have more information once is it made available to us.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

Borger Police is out assisting Texas DPS after a male fled from them on foot. A perimeter has been set up in the area…

Posted by Borger Police Department on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss