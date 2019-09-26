Search is on for Texas winner of $227 million lottery ticket

(CNN) — Someone in the lone star state will likely be entering a new tax bracket.
A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Lakeline Express mart in Cedar Park, Texas.
The lucky numbers chosen were 6-14-24-42-46 and the Mega ball was nine.
The customer who correctly picked those numbers took the cash value option.
That means the winner will walk home with more than 157-million, not bad for a two-dollar ticket.
Lottery officials say this is the largest prize payout ever in Texas to a single player.
The winner has 180-days from the draw date to collect the cash.
The place that sold the winning ticket also gets a nice pay-day, One million dollars.