Search is on for Texas winner of $227 million lottery ticket

Texas lottery officials say someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in cedar park has won the jackpot.

(CNN) — Someone in the lone star state will likely be entering a new tax bracket.

A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Lakeline Express mart in Cedar Park, Texas.

The lucky numbers chosen were 6-14-24-42-46 and the Mega ball was nine.

The customer who correctly picked those numbers took the cash value option.

That means the winner will walk home with more than 157-million, not bad for a two-dollar ticket.

Lottery officials say this is the largest prize payout ever in Texas to a single player.

The winner has 180-days from the draw date to collect the cash.

The place that sold the winning ticket also gets a nice pay-day, One million dollars.