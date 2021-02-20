Sea turtles rescued after winter storm released to gulf

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Over 4,500 sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after volunteers rescued them from frigid waters during a winter storm.

Sea Turtle Inc., a nonprofit education, rehabilitation, and conservation organization in South Padre Island, took in nearly 4,500 sea turtles since Sunday, Feb. 14.

Local volunteers have been retrieving the turtles by boat and foot. Truckloads of green sea turtles arrived at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

After days of waiting, the rescued cold-stunned sea turtles were able to return home.

The vast majority of the stranded sea turtles are green’s that like to live and feed in shallow coastal waters.