SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea turtles are being affected with the recent cold front, which caused water to drop below 50 degrees.

Sea Turtle Inc., Cameron County officials, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and volunteers rescued over 120 cold-stunned turtles on Christmas Eve.

Sea turtles are stunned by cold water when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees, causing the turtles to become weak and unable to swim.

Due to the freezing temperatures across Rio Grande Valley, Sea Turtle Inc. is expecting another surge of cold-stunned turtles throughout the weekend.