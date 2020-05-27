Scrubbed: Weather Postpones NASA Launch

The historic launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and triumphant return of U.S. space flight will have to wait at least two more days.

(NBC News) SpaceX and NASA have scrubbed Wednesday’s planned launch from Kennedy Space Center due to weather concerns.

The flight was called off with 16 minutes to go in the countdown because of the danger of lightning.

Fueling of the Falcon-9 rocket had already begun.

This would have been the first launch of astronauts from American soil since 2011. NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

The next attempt will come Saturday at 3:22 p.m.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3c7CoTf

More from MyHighPlains.com: