Scientists may have found a ‘skinny gene’

(CNN) — Some people don’t have to fight the battle against the bulge.
And they may have their biological makeup to thank.
A new, preliminary says a gene may help some people stay slim.
An international scientific team found a genetic variant that’s unique to thin individuals.
The researchers say the alk gene, which creates a protein that’s involved with cell growth, could lead to a new era in the fight against obesity.
The findings, published in the journal Cell, were based on clinical data study on nearly 48,000 people who were between 20-and-44 years old.
