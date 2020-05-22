Scientists may have found a ‘skinny gene’

Some always want fries with that and they don't gain weight.

(CNN) — Some people don’t have to fight the battle against the bulge.

And they may have their biological makeup to thank.

A new, preliminary says a gene may help some people stay slim.

An international scientific team found a genetic variant that’s unique to thin individuals.

The researchers say the alk gene, which creates a protein that’s involved with cell growth, could lead to a new era in the fight against obesity.

The findings, published in the journal Cell, were based on clinical data study on nearly 48,000 people who were between 20-and-44 years old.

