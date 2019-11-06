Scientists found link between smoking and mental illness

Tobacco smokers may be at a greater risk of developing depression and schizophrenia

(FOX NEWS) — Tobacco smokers may be at a greater risk of developing depression and schizophrenia according to a new study from University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Scientists used genetic data to analyze cause-and-effect relationships with smoking.

Rather than simply looking at whether the smokers had a genetic predisposition to depression or schizophrenia

They concluded that while smoking can have a negative effect on mental health people with depression and schizophrenia are more likely to smoke.

However, researchers say the relationship was weaker among those with schizophrenia.

To avoid detrimental effects on mental health….clinical experts are urging psychiatric hospitals to be made smoke-free.