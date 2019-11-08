Scientists discover new strain of HIV

For the first time in nearly two decades, scientists have discovered a new strain of HIV

(FOX NEWS) — For the first time in nearly two decades, scientists have discovered a new strain of HIV.

The virus that causes aids has different strains, and it has the ability to change and mutate over time.

And the new strain is a part of the “group m” version of HIV1.

That’s the same family of virus subtypes to blame for the global HIV pandemic

This, according to Abbott Labs which conducted the research with the University of Missouri.

The findings were published in the “Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes.”

According to the World Health Organization, about 36.7-million people are living with HIV.