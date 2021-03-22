WATCH: Meteor caught on Cheektowaga security camera

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — NASA researchers are looking into multiple reports of meteors seen from New York to Florida overnight.
At least one was visible in last night’s clear sky over Western New York.
Julie in Cheektowaga captured the fireball from her home’s security camera.
People who saw this one from Maryland to Canada report blue, green and yellow colors and flashes of light at the end of the streak.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Goodell will be on hand for NFL draft in Cleveland
- Feds: US on pace for 20-year-high migrant surge at southern border
- Beware of fake money being passed around the area
- Gov. Lujan Grisham to call special session to legalize adult-use cannabis
- With 100% capacity expansions underway, Gov. Abbott emphasizes protections from lawsuits for Texas businesses