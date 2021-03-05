WATCH: ISS space-walk with American and Japanese astronauts

(NASAtv) – NASA’s Kate Rubins and JAXA’s Soichi Noguchi step out of the International Space Station to vent ammonia from the Early Ammonia System and other tasks including replacing a wireless video transceiver. 

