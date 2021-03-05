WATCH: ISS space-walk with American and Japanese astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the second time this week, a pair of astronauts floated outside Friday to get the International Space Station ready for new solar panels.

NASA’s Kate Rubins and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi headed toward the unfinished work from Sunday’s spacewalk, located on the far port end of the orbiting lab. They needed to finish installing mounting brackets and struts, and tighten some sticky bolts.