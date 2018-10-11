A panel of science faculty at West Texas A&M University will present “Science Through the Ages: Ethics, Astronomy and Matter” relating to rare texts from The Remnant Trust at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, Legacy Hall.

Panelists are Dr. Cathy Clewett, associate professor of physics, Dr. David Craig, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Nick Flynn, professor and Ross Wilson chair of biochemistry. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Matthew Reardon, assistant professor of history. Several rare documents will be on site along with live demonstrations, telescopes, home brew and nitrogen frozen ice cream.

The Remnant Trust is a public educational foundation that shares its rare books and documents with colleges, universities and other organizations. Students and the public are encouraged to touch, feel and read these original works. The Remnant Trust has loaned 20 documents related to the history of science to WTAMU so students, faculty, staff and visitors can experience these early documents for themselves through Oct. 19.