The average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream a year, with candy and chocolate pieces being the most popular mix in. With the lazy and days of summer weeks away, lines are sure to be snaking around the corners of ice cream shops nationwide to sample the latest flavors. From ice cream sandwiches and cakes, candies made into frozen desserts, there are so many tasty options that are sure to cool you off on the hottest day.

Fun Facts:

The world’s tallest ice cream cone was scooped in Italy and was over 9 feet tall

87% of Americans have ice cream in their freezer at any given time

The average American enjoys 48 ice cream pints a year

Chocolate syrup is the world’s most popular ice cream topping

Reese’s is the #1 candy brand in the U.S. They were founded by H.B. Reese in 1928 – making them 91 years old

Dr. Maya Warren, food scientist & winner of the 25th season of The Amazing Race shares the science behind ice cream and gives us a look at a new addition that will combine all your peanut butter, chocolate, and ice cream cravings into one.

