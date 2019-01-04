Schools that promote healthy eating may reduce a child’s risk of becoming obese.

Researchers studied nearly six hundred middle schoolers in New Haven, Connecticut.

Finding efforts such as nutrition newsletters for students and families, making sure school-based meals met federal nutrition guidelines and limiting sugary drinks limited increases in a child’s body mass index.

By the end of the five-year study, the average BMI increase in kids where schools had such policies in place was one percent compared to three to four percent elsewhere.

Study authors hope these findings can guide future school and community interventions.

The findings appear in the “American Journal of Preventive Medicine.”