LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the Seagraves Independent School District Superintendent who was recently under investigation for invasive visual recording was found dead west of Shallowater.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead “with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound” in the 8600 block of North FM 2378 around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

“Deputies located 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound,” LCSO said.

Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Joshua Goen, image on left from video archive (Nexstar), image on right from Gaines County Jail

Goen was a graduate of Shallowater High School. Goen was named Seagraves ISD Superintendent in 2017. Before that, he was the high school principal in Seagraves.

On Monday, Goen was arrested. He was able to post bond and get released from jail while the case was pending.

RELATED STORY: Hale Center girls accidentally found hidden device to record them in locker room

RELATED STORY: ‘Recording device’ left in girls locker room in Goen case, warrant said

An arrest warrant accused him of leaving a recording device in the visiting girls’ locker room before a basketball game in mid-November.