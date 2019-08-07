‘School Prayer Zone’ road signs popping up around South Carolina ahead of new school year

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – As students and teachers around the state gear up for another school year, a Columbia non-profit is reminding people to say a prayer for those within the state’s public school system with new roadway signs.

Vanessa Frazier, founder and director of Christ Teens, developed the “School Prayer Zone” signs that can be found near several schools in Richland County. She first came up with the idea in 2016 and spent the last three years ironing out the details with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“We want this next generation coming out of our public schools every 365 days to be productive citizens with wisdom, understanding, knowledge, skills, and ability,” she said. “You know, everything you would want from a graduating class.”

Read More – http://bit.ly/2OKyF7M