School or the Pros

The Amarillo High Sandie Baseball team is gearing up for the area round of the UIL playoffs. They are one of the favorites in 5A to make it to the State Tournament.

A big part of the reason why is their senior center fielder Max Marusak who has been described as a five-tool baseball player. Meaning he can hit for average and power, can field well with a good arm, and the fifth is one of his strongest attributes, speed.

“Max has led the state the last two years in stolen bases 6A as a sophomore and 5A last year as a junior. I don’t know where it’s at right now compared to the other ones, we will see you at the end of the year, but he was definitely gifted with speed,” said Sandies Head Coach Jeff Timmons.

Max Marusak had this to say about his speed: “That is something I pride myself on a lot because if I get on base, you can’t steal first, you got to get on base first, and once I’m there I’ll try to make a triple out of it.”

That talent was noticed by college coaches and the offers came in, and he decided to go where his parents and brother played college sports, his dad and brother football and his mom track at Texas Tech.

“They are real competitive every year it seems like they have a chance at a College World Series, and with the recruiting class I have coming in with me, we will give them a good shot too,” said Max.

In baseball, you have the choice to bypass college and head straight to the pros which will make for a very realistic and tough decision that Max will have to make. As he is rated in the top 150 of Baseball America’s top prospects. Meaning he is projected go in the first five rounds.

“I’ve talked to my agency and a lot of other people about getting the pros and cons of going to college, and the pros and cons of going to the minors,” said Marusak. “It’s a win-win situation. It just depends on if the situation is right for me. I just pray about it and hope God leads me in the right direction.”

All of that will have its time and place, but for Max, he is devoted to the team that is currently on.

“That’s been my main focus all along. I guess that I played at these guys since I was eight, so there would be nothing better than to win a state title with these guys,” said Marusak.

The MLB Draft is June 4 through June 6.