School hall monitor surprised with new car in Texas.

BUDA, Texas (CNN) — A Texas community came together to give a high school hall monitor with a huge surprise.

A large crowd presented army veteran Rose Etta Winn with a new car Friday.

Winn is the campus hall monitor at Johnson High School in Buda.

2019 was a tough year for her.

She tragically lost one of her sons.

She has had to share a car with another son who works at a different school.

That’s made it difficult for her to get to work.

She even considered leaving her job because of it.

After Friday’s big surprise she now says she is staying at Johnson High.

Rose Winn says, “I love this school. I guess y’all gonna have to plan my funeral cause I’m not going anywhere.”

The community raised the money for the car through a go-fund-me campaign.

They say the money was enough for the vehicle as well as insurance and gas for a year.

The campaign continues to accept donations and has already exceeded its goal of 17,000.

