Scattered western showers

Good Evening,

After a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see mostly calm conditions overnight tonight. However, some very scattered storms could develop across our western county in eastern New Mexico.

Overall these storms are not expected to be severe but they could pulse strong at times producing strong wind gusts and some small hail.

Sunday morning will start off mostly sunny and mild with lows in the 60s throughout the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy