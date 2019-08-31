Live Now
Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

Scattered western showers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

86°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

86°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

93°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

91°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Perryton

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
67°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Evening,

After a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see mostly calm conditions overnight tonight. However, some very scattered storms could develop across our western county in eastern New Mexico.

Overall these storms are not expected to be severe but they could pulse strong at times producing strong wind gusts and some small hail.

Sunday morning will start off mostly sunny and mild with lows in the 60s throughout the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Live Feed

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss